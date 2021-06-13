Apartments let to two approved housing bodies for sale in Kerry

Colliers is handling the sale of 69 apartments let to two approved housing bodies, (AHBs), across two developments in Tralee Town Centre in Co Kerry.

The sale includes 40 units in An Sean Mhulleann, North Circular Road and 29 units in Parklands, Ivy Terrace both enjoying prominent locations in the town centre.

Colliers is guiding €10.75 million for the lot, which equates to a net initial yield (NIY) of 4.66 per cent after allowing for standard purchasers’ costs...