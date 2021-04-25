Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division

Grayling Properties has appointed Aoife Gaffney as the new managing director of its letting division, Grayling Property Management.

With more than 13 years’ experience in the residential property industry, Gaffney has extensive experience in managing large-scale investments while increasing capital growth.

Specialising in Dublin’s private rented sector and having worked in some of Ireland’s leading property adviser firms, she has a strong understanding of clients’ needs, helps drive ambitious plans and has a proven track...