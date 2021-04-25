Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division
Gaffney to put her 13 years’ experience in residential property market to use in key role
Grayling Properties has appointed Aoife Gaffney as the new managing director of its letting division, Grayling Property Management.
With more than 13 years’ experience in the residential property industry, Gaffney has extensive experience in managing large-scale investments while increasing capital growth.
Specialising in Dublin’s private rented sector and having worked in some of Ireland’s leading property adviser firms, she has a strong understanding of clients’ needs, helps drive ambitious plans and has a proven track...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dan O’Connor: The Irish hostel market will rise again
Once the vaccination programme is rolled out and travel restrictions are lifted, hostels are likely to rebound swiftly
Construction Information Services Round-up
Your weekly guide to the most significant building developments taking place around the country
Last waterfront docklands development site on market for €35m
No 1-6 City Quay extends to 0.55 acres and is zoned Z5 in Dublin City Development Plan, giving it a broad range of uses
Love Property offers fresh angle on an ideal homes exhibition
A new website, developed by brothers Conor and Hugo Mahony, picks out properties for sale and organises them into a series of 12 categories to appeal to different buyers