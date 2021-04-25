Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division

Gaffney to put her 13 years’ experience in residential property market to use in key role

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
25th April, 2021
Aoife Gaffney named new managing director of Grayling’s lettings division
Aoife Gaffney was previously an associate director at Development 8

Grayling Properties has appointed Aoife Gaffney as the new managing director of its letting division, Grayling Property Management.

With more than 13 years’ experience in the residential property industry, Gaffney has extensive experience in managing large-scale investments while increasing capital growth.

Specialising in Dublin’s private rented sector and having worked in some of Ireland’s leading property adviser firms, she has a strong understanding of clients’ needs, helps drive ambitious plans and has a proven track...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The past decade has seen the introduction of new hostel concepts, brands and facilities to the market. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Connor: The Irish hostel market will rise again

Commercial Dan O'Connor 1 hour ago
Plans for Broga House, a student accommodation development with 280 bed spaces, in Cork

Construction Information Services Round-up

Commercial Business Post 1 hour ago
No 1-6 City Quay is located on the southern side of Talbot Memorial Bridge, one of the key gateway links between the north and south of Dublin city centre

Last waterfront docklands development site on market for €35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
Brothers Hugo and Conor Mahony have set up a new website called Love Property, offering a carefully curated view of desirable Irish property listings

Love Property offers fresh angle on an ideal homes exhibition

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1