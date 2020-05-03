Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Aoife Brennan: Industrial sector weathers the pressure of the crisis

The Q1 2020 property results reveal that some sectors are withstanding the impact of the coronavirus more effectively than others

3rd May, 2020
Mastercard‘s new European technology hub at the Central Park business campus in Leopardstown in Dublin 18.

Despite Covid-19 and the effective shutdown of the global economy in the middle of March, the Q1 2020 property sector results were strong.

In the occupier markets, Dublin office take-up was almost 90,000 square metres, which was a particularly good opening quarter to the year. As has been the norm of late, US tech occupiers dominated.

Interestingly, the southside suburbs were very active, with both Mastercard and Google taking substantial amounts of space in Leopardstown. Google was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sexton to join Savills division as associate director

New hire was asset manager for Dunnes Stores’ property department

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Citywest ground-floor office space up for grabs

Property spans 1,375 square metres and is centrally located within campus

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Construction Information Services round-up

A summary of the biggest building projects and deals going on around the country

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago