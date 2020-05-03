Aoife Brennan: Industrial sector weathers the pressure of the crisis

Despite Covid-19 and the effective shutdown of the global economy in the middle of March, the Q1 2020 property sector results were strong.

In the occupier markets, Dublin office take-up was almost 90,000 square metres, which was a particularly good opening quarter to the year. As has been the norm of late, US tech occupiers dominated.

Interestingly, the southside suburbs were very active, with both Mastercard and Google taking substantial amounts of space in Leopardstown. Google was...