Aldi and Tesco to anchor Adamstown urban village project

Quintain has announced that supermarket chain Aldi has signed a lease for a 2,137 square metre store at the Crossings, a major urban village development in Adamstown in west Dublin.

Construction on the Aldi store has begun and will be completed by the end of this year. The development of a Tesco store is also under way and will be completed in the same timeline.

The first phase of the Crossings also includes 279 apartments, a...