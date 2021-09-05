Alan Moran: Is a two-tier market in store for Dublin offices?
Flights to quality have been witnessed in the past, but the repercussions of the pandemic have sped up the evolution of the office by a few years
There has been a clear flight to quality in the Dublin office market in recent years. Occupier demand has been primarily focused on buildings which promote wellness and better support modern, collaborative office layouts.
This has been to the detriment of older second-hand office stock, causing rental growth on prime offices to outpace the rest of the market – a trend that has also been in evidence in other markets, including central London.
While a...
