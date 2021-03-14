Agricultural site in Maynooth on offer for €295,000

Coonan Property is offering 23.6 acres of fertile, free-draining, good-quality agricultural land at Moyglare in Maynooth, Co Kildare to the market with a guide price of €295,000.

The lands are laid out in three divisions, and are being offered for public auction in lots or in an entirety.

They have excellent road frontage on one boundary and extensive frontage to the Rye river on the other in an outstanding location, according to agent Will Coonan.