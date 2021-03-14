Agricultural site in Maynooth on offer for €295,000
The 23.6 acres of land at Moyglare in Co Kildare are being offered in lots or as one package
Coonan Property is offering 23.6 acres of fertile, free-draining, good-quality agricultural land at Moyglare in Maynooth, Co Kildare to the market with a guide price of €295,000.
The lands are laid out in three divisions, and are being offered for public auction in lots or in an entirety.
They have excellent road frontage on one boundary and extensive frontage to the Rye river on the other in an outstanding location, according to agent Will Coonan.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline
The south Dublin enclave is local council’s second major town centre and projected to see a 44 per cent spike in population within two decades
Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction
A family bungalow near the scenic Ring of Kerry spot and a waterfront property in the Cork village will go on sale on March 25
City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses
Former itsa... bagel outlet sits next to Merrion Hotel and is within a few minutes’ walk of three city parks, among other amenities
Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m
The property was sold with vacant possession and has plenty of asset management opportunities