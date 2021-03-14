Subscribe Today
Agricultural site in Maynooth on offer for €295,000

The 23.6 acres of land at Moyglare in Co Kildare are being offered in lots or as one package

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th March, 2021
An aerial shot of the site at Moyglare in Maynooth, Co Kildare

Coonan Property is offering 23.6 acres of fertile, free-draining, good-quality agricultural land at Moyglare in Maynooth, Co Kildare to the market with a guide price of €295,000.

The lands are laid out in three divisions, and are being offered for public auction in lots or in an entirety.

They have excellent road frontage on one boundary and extensive frontage to the Rye river on the other in an outstanding location, according to agent Will Coonan.

