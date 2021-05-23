Agreement reached for lease on Baldonnell Business Park unit
The deal is the second letting by Mountpark to house wares retailer Home Store + More in the space of two years
Home Store + More and Mountpark Logistics EU have reached agreement on a lease for Unit C at Mountpark Baldonnell at the established Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin 22. This is the second letting by Mountpark to the house wares retailer in two years.
To date, Mountpark has agreed all lettings well in advance of completion, such has been the high demand for the sought-after specification of units provided by the developer and location at Dublin’s premier...
