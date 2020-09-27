A grassroots approach is critical to the success of PPPs, says U+I

With Covid expenditure adding new pressures to government finances, public private partnerships (PPPs) present one way in which the government can address the other pressing issue of housing demand with minimal cost to the taxpayer.

That is the view of Arlene van Bosch, development director at U+I Ireland, the Irish arm of the British property development company. She also hopes that the recent extension of the remit of the government’s Land Development Agency (LDA) will...