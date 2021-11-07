A corner shop with character in charming Chapelizod

Investors on the look-out for a mixed-use investment opportunity with retail and residential income potential in one of Dublin city’s oldest and, simultaneously, most up-and-coming villages might consider acquiring Kelly’s Newsagents in Chapelizod in Dublin 20.

The handsome redbrick corner building is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Lucan guiding €845,000.

The property incorporates a long-established corner shop and a house with five double bedrooms, an enclosed yard and the potential for...