A corner shop with character in charming Chapelizod
Kelly’s newsagents, a good-looking redbrick premises that includes a house with five double bedrooms, is on the market for €845,000
Investors on the look-out for a mixed-use investment opportunity with retail and residential income potential in one of Dublin city’s oldest and, simultaneously, most up-and-coming villages might consider acquiring Kelly’s Newsagents in Chapelizod in Dublin 20.
The handsome redbrick corner building is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald Lucan guiding €845,000.
The property incorporates a long-established corner shop and a house with five double bedrooms, an enclosed yard and the potential for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin city investment and development portfolio worth almost €12m on offer
Knight Frank is offering a selection of enticing mixed-use assets in Dublin city centre
Industrial lands in Santry and Naas for sale
Prime site in north Dublin has a price tag of €3.5 million, while Co Kildare development land is asking €3 million
Demand expected to outstrip supply as Galway sees post-Covid surge in sales
Demand for retail, office and development land in the city and hinterland is up 15 per cent year-on-year, according to agent O’Donnellan & Joyce
Kilcullen site offers investment opportunity for €650,000
Four detached commercial properties in Co Kildare provide eight individual units and a total annual rental income of €70,000