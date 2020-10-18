Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A chance to own the home of One Pico

The Michelin-starred restaurant is the tenant in a landmark property in the heart of Dublin’s central business district

18th October, 2020
The two storey property is at the heart of Dublin city centre

QRE Real Estate Advisers has been appointed to handle the sale of 5 and 6 Molesworth Place and 1D Schoolhouse Lane, better known as the home to the renowned One Pico restaurant, whom the agents point out is not affected by the sale. The agents are seeking offers in excess of €1.95 million.

One Pico is a highly regarded Michelin-starred restaurant located just minutes away from Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green in the heart of Dublin’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

5.5 per cent rise in take-up of industrial and logistics space in Dublin during Q3

However, Savills also says take-up has been hampered by an all-time low vacancy rate of just 1.9 per cent

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Youbid lines up eclectic crop for next online auction

A roomy Limerick apartment, an impressive Cavan home and a semi-D in Kerry are among properties to go under the virtual hammer this week

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

45-acre site in south Co Dublin guiding €3m-plus

Seaview Farm on Old Quarry Road in Rathmichael offers great potential for redevelopment, according to commercial agent

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago