A chance to own the home of One Pico

QRE Real Estate Advisers has been appointed to handle the sale of 5 and 6 Molesworth Place and 1D Schoolhouse Lane, better known as the home to the renowned One Pico restaurant, whom the agents point out is not affected by the sale. The agents are seeking offers in excess of €1.95 million.

One Pico is a highly regarded Michelin-starred restaurant located just minutes away from Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green in the heart of Dublin’s...