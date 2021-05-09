90 per cent of properties sell at latest Youbid auction

A record number of bidders – including buyers from Dubai and Australia – snapped up 90 per cent of residential and commercial properties at Youbid.ie’s most recent online auction, where lots sold for an average of 17 per cent above reserves.

O’Connor Murphy estate agents’ online platform saw ‘substantial interest’ in its April sale, where high performers included the sale of a large family dormer bungalow in Tipperary, which sold for €245,000 – some...