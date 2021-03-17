57-bed hotel planned for Eir-owned Dublin building
Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle hope to open a hotel and bar in the Helys Building by December
Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle, Irish hoteliers with a string of properties to their name, are planning to open a new 57-bedroom hotel in Dublin’s creative quarter by the end of 2021 – two years after Eir shelved plans to turn the building into an office space.
Vantage Fusion, a company owned by Byrne and Doyle, has applied for planning permission from Dublin City Council to develop a bar and hotel in the Helys...
