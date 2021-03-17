Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

57-bed hotel planned for Eir-owned Dublin building

Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle hope to open a hotel and bar in the Helys Building by December

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th March, 2021
57-bed hotel planned for Eir-owned Dublin building
Dame Lane, Dublin

Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle, Irish hoteliers with a string of properties to their name, are planning to open a new 57-bedroom hotel in Dublin’s creative quarter by the end of 2021 – two years after Eir shelved plans to turn the building into an office space.

Vantage Fusion, a company owned by Byrne and Doyle, has applied for planning permission from Dublin City Council to develop a bar and hotel in the Helys...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Marlet’s 307-apartment development at Green Acres Grange will rise to eight storeys overlooking Airfield Farm

Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline

Commercial Donal Buckley 3 days ago
No 3 Captain‘s Terrace in the Scilly area of Kinsale in Co Cork has an advised minimum value of €400,000

Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 days ago
A new development site that includes the former Itsa... bagel outlet on Fitzwilliam Lane next to the Merrion Hotel and Government Buildings in Dublin city centre is for sale

City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 days ago
33 Bachelors Walk in Dublin 1: sold for €1.2 million

Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1