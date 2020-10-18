5.5 per cent rise in take-up of industrial and logistics space in Dublin during Q3

New research from property advisor Savills Ireland has revealed that 56,824 square metres of industrial and logistics space was taken up in Dublin during Q3 – up 5.5 per cent on the same period in 2019.

In total, there were 40 transactions, 75 per cent of which were lettings totalling 38,800 square metres – reflecting the continuing lack of freehold opportunities available on the market.

This brings take-up for the year to date to 189,218 square metres which is the lowest...