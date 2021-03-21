48 acres near Dublin/Meath border goes for €1.2m in online sale

Coonan Property recorded an online sale of some 48 acres of land at Kilmartin in Mulhuddart in Co Dublin for €1.275 million earlier this month. This was one of the first auctions of the year and transpired to be an extremely successful auction for the Kildare-based auctioneer.

There were three active bidders in total. Bidding proceeded well and swiftly surpassed the reserve, which was set at €960,000. The property was placed on the open market whereby...