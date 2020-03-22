€3.6m for industrial facility and large yard in Donabate

Colliers International has been instructed to sell a high yielding industrial facility at Roseville Business Park in Donabate in north County Dublin.

The property comprises a modern, detached facility with two-storey offices at the front and warehousing at the rear and is situated on a large secure yard of about 3.78 acres used for showroom, storage and assembly/reconditioning purposes.

Such a large yard is quite unusual, with just 8 per cent site coverage and a...