$200m Belfast metal manufacturing plant is in the can

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) plans to build a new $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland. The plant will be located near Belfast.

Metal cans are the most recycled drinks package in the world and the plant is being built to service the growing needs of AMP’s beverage customers in Ireland, Britain and Europe.

The Antrim initiative is part of a multi-billion dollar investment programme by AMP involving the construction of new, infinitely...