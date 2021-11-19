Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

$200m Belfast metal manufacturing plant is in the can

New AMP plant at Global Point will lead to the creation of a large number of full-time jobs for engineers, technicians and other roles, according to the company

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th November, 2021
$200m Belfast metal manufacturing plant is in the can
AMP is 75 per cent owned by Ardagh Group, the international packaging group which traces its origins back to glass manufacturing in Dublin in the 1930s

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) plans to build a new $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland. The plant will be located near Belfast.

Metal cans are the most recycled drinks package in the world and the plant is being built to service the growing needs of AMP’s beverage customers in Ireland, Britain and Europe.

The Antrim initiative is part of a multi-billion dollar investment programme by AMP involving the construction of new, infinitely...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cookstown Court office buildings, which are located on the southern side of the Cookstown Estate Road and are on the market for €5 million

Investment opportunity at office development in Tallaght

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
In a Nutshell at 8 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford: on the market for €525,000

Sale of popular health food store presents golden opportunity for foodies

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
The site on Castle Street in Ashbourne is well-positioned for commuters using the M2 motorway to Dublin. Picture: Tom Coakley

Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Left to right: Caitriona Kirrane, Declan Stone, managing director of Colliers Ireland, Catherine Loughnane and Kate Ryan. Picture: Chris Bellew/ Fennell Photograph

Trio of appointments at Colliers Ireland

Commercial Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1