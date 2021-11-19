$200m Belfast metal manufacturing plant is in the can
New AMP plant at Global Point will lead to the creation of a large number of full-time jobs for engineers, technicians and other roles, according to the company
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) plans to build a new $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland. The plant will be located near Belfast.
Metal cans are the most recycled drinks package in the world and the plant is being built to service the growing needs of AMP’s beverage customers in Ireland, Britain and Europe.
The Antrim initiative is part of a multi-billion dollar investment programme by AMP involving the construction of new, infinitely...
