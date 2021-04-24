World must face climate challenge head-on this year, says BITCI chief
Business in the Community Ireland chief executive Tomás Sercovich says investors are placing a higher importance on environmental and sustainability credentials than ever before
Tomás Sercovich, chief executive of Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), said: “I believe 2021 will be the year the world faces the climate challenge head-on, with many significant climate milestones.
“Globally, the US is back in the picture as it recommits to the Paris Agreement and vows to take a leadership role on climate action going forward. With COP26 in Glasgow scheduled for later this year, there is the expectation of an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Providing strong, local coverage for all
With greater mobile data traffic in rural areas, Three Ireland is ensuring its coverage is strong no matter where you are – and they’re only getting started
AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future
The online event dwelt on Ireland’s national artificial intelligence strategy, which is seeking ways to involve AI in rebuilding and protecting the post-coronavirus economy
Hybrid and multicloud environments: the new normal
How to bridge the gaps in data protection for seamless back-up and recovery
National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects
The Ireland Chapter of The Project Management Institute is calling on the public to make submissions for the Covid-19 Response Project Award before May 1