World must face climate challenge head-on this year, says BITCI chief

Tomás Sercovich, chief executive of Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), said: “I believe 2021 will be the year the world faces the climate challenge head-on, with many significant climate milestones.

“Globally, the US is back in the picture as it recommits to the Paris Agreement and vows to take a leadership role on climate action going forward. With COP26 in Glasgow scheduled for later this year, there is the expectation of an...