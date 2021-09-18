Workspace as unique as you are

Every business is unique, with different needs and priorities. Whether it’s a hybrid or full-time return to the office, a flexible workspace offers many solutions that can revolutionise how and where you work. At Iconic Offices, their mission is to be as flexible as possible in order to meet the individual needs of their members. Each of their 16 Dublin City workspaces are unique in both design and function, just like their members.

To explore this further, Iconic have profiled several clients to understand their stories and why they felt flexible workspace was the right move to support their businesses. First up, they spoke to Adrian Missen.

In a nutshell, what is Impax Asset Management?

Founded in 1998, Impax has pioneered investment in the transition to a more sustainable global economy, and today is one of the largest investment managers dedicated to this area. Impax offers a suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes seeking superior risk-adjusted returns.

Why do you believe investment is so important in the conversation around climate change?

The long-term drivers of the transition to a more sustainable global economy, namely; expanding global population, rising living standards, natural resource constraints, and climate change continue to underpin our investment approach. Climate change is likely to be one of the most serious risks to the long-term value of investment portfolios. The warmest years on record have all occurred in this decade, the oceans are warming at an alarming rate and just in the last few months we have witnessed severe weather events around the world.

The demand for products and services that are providing solutions to the challenges of climate change, pollution, and public health issues are growing rapidly. We strongly believe that the private sector holds the key to decarbonising the economy over the next quarter century.

Is it important to you that you work for a sustainable brand?

Yes, I began my career in the early 2000s focusing on sustainable investment strategies, so I have been actively involved and interested in this area long before it became the mainstream concept it is today. Sustainability is a wide label and means different things to different people but at its core it’s about people and businesses taking responsibility for their actions and taking better care of the resources we have access to and the environment that we live and work in.

I think people in general are much more aware of the impact that a non-sustainable approach has had on our planet and our daily lives and are more willing to embrace new ideas and approaches. Employers and employees are much more engaged in sustainability issues and that accountability is a big step to making fundamental long-term changes.

When setting up your Irish base, what made you choose a flexible workspace over a traditional office?

We are a small but growing team, so our decision was influenced by a need for flexibility for us to take on more space as we need it over the next couple of years and a desire to have some of the logistical aspects of office management taken care of on our behalf. The flexibility around lease term, potential office re-location within the building, and the use of other Iconic locations in Dublin was a big draw too.

What was it about The Lennox Building [Iconic Offices] that felt like the right fit for you and your team?

We looked at a number of serviced office options around Dublin before deciding on The Lennox Building, and it was a combination of factors that convinced us in the end. The feature that stood out for us was firstly the design and atmosphere of the building. It’s professional and modern, but also offers a combination of privacy and communality that we hadn’t seen elsewhere.

Obviously, the location is excellent with access to the city, the Luas, bus lines, and the canal but we needed more than just a good location or a good view. This is an accessible and well-planned office environment and perfectly met our requirements.

