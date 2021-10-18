Workspace As Unique As You Are

Iconic Offices understand that every business is unique, with different needs and priorities. As the market leaders in flexible workspace in Ireland, Iconic offer a wide range of solutions for flexible workspace models across 16 unique design-led Dublin locations. Whether it’s a hybrid model or a full-time return to the office, Iconic offer flexible workspace solutions that can revolutionise how and where you work.

Iconic have profiled several of their clients, to understand their individual stories and why they chose a flexible workspace with Iconic as the right solution for their business. Next up is Lynda Barnes, Director of recruitment consultancy, 360 Search.

Tell us a little about 360 Search?

360 Search Ltd is a leading talent and recruitment consultancy, set up in 2010. We specialise in general insurance, life and pensions, asset management, accountancy and finance, compliance and risk markets.

Before 360 Search, what did you do?

My first job in the corporate world was in insurance. While changing roles, I became interested in my recruiters, the skills they developed and the processes they followed. So, I pivoted and applied for a technical insurance and reinsurance recruitment role. At the time, the insurance and reinsurance markets were not well serviced. Most firms only had light insurance acumen on board to ‘get by’. No one dominated the space.

When did you first become interested in setting up your own business?

During my own job search, I met with several different firms, and I felt there was a real need for a candidate-led offering. I thought that a new brand with a deeper knowledge of the space could really stand out from the other players. And so, 360 Search was born! At other firms I had worked at, revenue was everything. I wanted to create something different, where candidates get professional guidance, not just a new job – something I really needed when looking for new insurance roles. As a firm, we follow our candidates’ directions according to their needs, rather than blindly following the companies that pay our fees.

How is 360 Search different from other recruitment agencies?

360 Search’s ethos is to provide strong, credible, and workable advice to our candidates and clients. To make this possible, we chose to build a team from the actual industries we serve.

Our insurance team are ex-insurance people, our life and pensions team are all QFA qualified, our accountancy and finance lead is an ex-banker. We believe this adds an extra level of gravitas to the 360 brand.

What was it about The Garrison (Iconic Offices) that felt like the right fit?

The outward-facing look of any business should mirror its standards. We work in corporate markets, and we are a big-personality business. The Garrison is really well-appointed. The finishes are all high quality. It has a contemporary yet polished feel to the space.

The Iconic portfolio is extensive in terms of location, style, and costs. As we grew, we were afforded the option to scale our offices. However, during Covid we were able to downsize our office space, which kept costs in line and allowed us to trade profitably in a safe working environment.

What was your greatest challenge when setting up your own business?

Our biggest challenge was getting the team right. Bringing in colleagues who shared the vision, were not scared of it, wanted to do better, and wanted more for themselves was paramount. Being part of a start-up means everyone is accountable and there is nowhere to hide. Without the team, you are just a sole trader with ambition.

Who are the team behind 360 Search?

Three years ago, we went through an MBO to enable us to capitalise our business. Shortly after the MBO, we met Recruitment Entrepreneur (RE).

RE is the brainchild of James Caan CBE. It’s a vast recruitment entity with a turnover of €50 million STG and growing all the time. Today, we have our Dublin team, an office in Liverpool and the wider RE Executive Team in London. James Caan CBE sits as the Chairman of 360 Search.

