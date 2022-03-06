Working it: help your business thrive post Brexit
Once you get to grips with the new regulations, trading with Britain is still completely manageable
Sponsored Article
Post Brexit, many Irish businesses are struggling with the details of the new trading arrangements, Carol Lynch, partner in the BDO Customs and International Trade Services department, said.
Since January 1, 2021, all exports and imports to the Republic from Britain legally require customs clearance documentation.
“There are many changes for Irish importers and exporters,” Lynch said. “Last year’s priority was to make things work. It was important to ensure that you had developed your knowledge of...
