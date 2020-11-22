Wide range of supports to help businesses cope with Covid-19

Covid-19 has upturned our lives and that is especially true in the business community.

In a recent survey of Irish businesses, 75 per cent of chief financial officers say the main impact of Covid-19 is a reduction in Revenue in 2020 and they see the recovery taking more than one year, said Des Gibney, chairman of the Irish Society of Insolvency Practitioners and director of McStay Luby Chartered Accountants.

“Anecdotally, from what I can judge on a...