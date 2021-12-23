Why location intelligence is the science of where

We live in a complicated world and location is the science of our world, allowing us to organise and apply thinking related to human and natural activities. The world is constantly changing and we are part of this living, evolving system, that touches all of our lives.

As individuals, it touches our friends and families. As workers, it touches our organisations and businesses. As citizens, it touches our cities and communities. And as human beings, it touches our whole planet. Essentially, everything happens somewhere.

Nearly all data can be linked to a physical location and time. Location is a powerful way to connect people to place, transactions to actions, responses to trends, and customers to where they do business and the kind of business they do. However, location isn't just a common thread connecting disparate data sources and breaking down silos; often it provides the most transformative insights.

Location intelligence is powered by what is generally referred to as a Geographic Information System, or GIS. A GIS is a platform that provides a framework of capabilities to manage, visualise, analyse, optimise and ultimately understand the significance of location, place and geography.

A GIS helps to transform businesses and organisations across a wide range of industries by enabling a better understanding of the impact and influence of ‘where’ things are.

Location intelligence: Esri Ireland

Esri‘s ArcGIS System is the world’s most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology, helping organisations across 80 countries to visualise, analyse and optimise business data for better evidence-based decision-making. The ArcGIS System combines maps, apps and data analytics to deliver location intelligence and meet digital transformation needs for organisations of all sizes.

Esri Ireland is the market leader in GIS and its application. As Esri's official point of presence in Ireland and Northern Ireland since 2002, it has partnered with both the public and private sector to help them understand the impact of geography on their business. Esri Ireland is part of the Esri Global Network, a billion-dollar privately held software company with nearly 10,000 employees worldwide.

Location intelligence: enabling industry growth

Esri Ireland provides software, services and expertise for a continually growing and broad-ranging customer base. Esri’s technology is applied across many different industries from construction, renewable energy and engineering, to utilities, government departments and local authorities.

Esri Ireland, through its customers, also supports critical infrastructure projects of national importance within the Programme for Government, Project Ireland 2040, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and the National Data Strategy, all of which connect and encourage stakeholder communities to work collaboratively across different industries and market sectors.

Esri Ireland’s diverse customer community is testament to the flexible and dynamic nature of its offerings and highlights the value location intelligence can bring to every industry. For example, Esri’s ArcGIS System is the pivotal technology enabling Actavo to design a high-speed fibre broadband network that will help to deliver connectivity to 1.1 million people in rural Ireland through the National Broadband Plan.

Bord na Móna is actively engaged in projects to restore and rehabilitate 33,000 hectares of peatlands and uses Esri’s ArcGIS System to design and implement the most appropriate rehabilitation measures as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Open Eir’s new service mapping web app, built using Esri’s ArcGIS, allows customers to easily search by Eircode or address for a property on an interactive map to discover which areas of Ireland have 1 GB fibre-to-home or 100 MB fibre-to-cabinet connectivity.

The Veterinary Service Animal Health Group within Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has completely transformed its animal disease investigation process with new digital workflows, swapping paper forms on clipboards for field-based ArcGIS Survey apps and online dashboards.

Location intelligence: our planet’s nervous system

Location intelligence through ‘The Science of Where’ is creating an enormous impact across all parts of life, enabling individuals, organisations, businesses and communities to not only collect and manage their data, but to synthesise and socialise it into interesting collections of detailed information for the planet.

By thinking globally and acting locally, data related to location is increasingly being organised into all types of information products that help us understand almost everything about our world, creating what Esri refers to as an “intelligent nervous system for the planet”.

This nervous system is providing a framework for advancing scientific understanding and integrating and analysing all types of spatial knowledge across many fields such as biology, sociology, geology, and climatology.

By applying the #TheScienceofWhere and harnessing the value of location intelligence, it’s possible to gain insights and solve some of the most complex business and societal challenges we’re facing today and into the future.

