Why good corporate governance is essential to a business’s survival

ByrneWallace is one of Ireland’s largest law firms dedicated to the protection and promotion of their clients’ interests through the provision of expert legal services. This expertise is borne out of a 40-year heritage, high professional standards and a commitment to recruit and develop the most talented lawyers.

As the world begins to recover from the devastating effects of the global pandemic, John Fitzgerald, head of restructuring and insolvency at ByrneWallace, says many businesses will have tough decisions to make.

“Companies in certain sectors are challenged with drastic reductions in revenues leading to cashflow difficulties and possibly defaulting on funding and other contractual obligations,” he said. “They may have had to make employees redundant or require assistance with the implementation of the wage subsidy scheme.

“Businesses will have had to deal with governance issues arising from remote working, and some need advice in relation to key commercial agreements, with a view to steering their business in a different direction, with new products or services, or new markets and modes of selling. Over the past number of months, we have been guiding our clients in negotiations with key stakeholders, with a view to positioning these businesses on a sustainable footing.”

A crucial first step in the survival of any business from the Covid-19 crisis, is to have a detailed understanding of its obligations under existing contracts, whether with lenders, suppliers, employees, trade debtors or creditors.

“Before approaching a lender, the business must understand its obligations to pay down principal, interest, provide information (both financial and otherwise), when covenants are tested, and what representations the company made to the lender on drawdown and over the term of the loan,” Mark Kavanagh, head of banking and finance at ByrneWallace, said.

“Over the last few months, most businesses will have had discussions with their lenders, and availed of principal or interest moratoria initially for either a three or six-month period. As the crisis continues, businesses will need to continue to engage with their lenders early, with a view to obtaining longer-term solutions, focusing on amending and extending repayment dates, re-setting covenants obligations, reviewing representations and managing cashflow.”

Kavanagh added that in reviewing any proposed amendment to existing facilities, it’s important to consider whether all repeating representations are still accurate and to ensure that, by signing up, the company will not be creating a future potential event of default.

“Before signing up to any new facility agreement, companies should take advice to ensure the agreement is as flexible and balanced as possible, to allow management to continue to operate in the coming turbulent months without the sword of Damocles hanging over their head,” he said.

Fitzgerald said: “There are tailored solutions for each business, which may range from informal restructuring with counterparties on an ad hoc basis, to advice around the use of formal restructuring tools such as examinership and other schemes of arrangement, aimed at securing new investment and reducing liabilities to reasonable and sustainable levels.”

The partners at ByrneWallace all agree that the importance of good corporate governance is more apparent than ever.

“New and increased regulation is increasing the risks and liabilities for directors, in addition to risks caused by remote working, not to mention the consequences resulting from Covid-19,” Neil Keenan, head of corporate at ByrneWallace, said.

“Increasingly, stakeholders and investors in a corporate turnaround and restructuring transaction will want to be satisfied with the governance procedures in the business, that there is an acceptable mix of executive and non-executive directors with appropriate skillsets, and that the company has the necessary procedures in place to identify and manage potential risks and comply with all obligations.

“Larger companies are obliged to have procedures which are designed to ensure compliance with tax and company laws, and if not in place directors must explain why. Businesses also increasingly need to demonstrate that their governance structures are embracing diversity and their business model is ethical and sustainable. For certain businesses, the turnaround and restructuring process can require the appointment of a chief risk officer along with additional non-executive directors.”

Ultimately, for a restructuring or turnaround process to succeed there will need to be new funding and the key diligence item for the funder is going to be the management team and their skillsets and track record.

“The management skills needed for a business in the post-Covid-19 world could be very different to those needed previously with the business having to deal with risks and challenges not contemplated prior to March 2020,” Keenan said.

“The management structure may need individuals with experience of restructuring, including a replacement chief executive who has turnaround/restructuring experience, or a chief turnaround officer appointed to work with the chief executive.”

Companies will also have to pivot quickly to identify new opportunities and lines of business or ways of working.

“We have observed from previous recessions, the failure of businesses which are overly focused on cost cutting without an overall strategy for growth and building value as they cut too deeply into their infrastructure and lose personnel with key skills, resulting in a competitive disadvantage,” Keenan said.

“Also, businesses which don’t move quickly and ignore challenges in the hope that the overall environment will improve run into difficulties very quickly.

“But we are seeing that many businesses have learned from the challenges of the recession from 2008 onwards and are taking very decisive action to deal with the current challenges.”