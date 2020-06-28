Where next for automation?

If large industrial machines like turbines and aircraft engines were once the big data pioneers, most of us now live in a world in which all kinds of devices come with integrated sensors that collect a wide range of data. In the factories of the world, 2020 is expected to be the year in which over 50 per cent of industrial assets are connected to some form of data collection.
Everybody knows that data holds the key...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team