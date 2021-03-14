When adding machines became thinking machines
The computing industry is not known for under-promising, but after decades of lab-based work, artificial intelligence (AI) is a reality in business
Once confined to research labs and only entering the public imagination in either science fiction or breathless news reports that promised more than was ever delivered, artificial intelligence (AI) was for the longest time the technology of tomorrow. Then, when we weren’t looking, it became the technology of today.
Not only was it performing obscure, if impressive, tasks such as beating chess grand masters, it was soon integrated into everyday business computing processes.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Corporate restructuring: facing up to reality is the first step to recovery
Graham P Kenny, Principal of Kenny Solicitors, has advice for companies that may find themselves in financial difficulties coming out of the pandemic
New programme at St Nicholas hopes to revolutionise dementia care
The six-month-long course applies Montessori educational principles to an older demographic living with dementia, writes Chrissie Russell
Getting connected
Much of IT today is more about communication than computation, and managed service provision can smooth the process
Operating at maximum efficiency
A managed service provider should not be just cutting costs. Instead they should be focused on delivering improvements in operational capability