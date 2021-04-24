What does a green recovery look like?
The recently-published Climate Bill says that Ireland must halve emissions by 2030 and be carbon-neutral by 2050. But can potential be turned into reality?
One of the unintended consequences of the coronavirus crisis is the opportunity for Ireland and Irish businesses to think about the future. If a country or company has to rebuild itself, it makes sense to reconfigure how it works to be more sustainable.
What does a green recovery look like? That is the question the government has had to consider as they decide how to align their economic rescue packages for dealing with the coronavirus...
