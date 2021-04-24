Subscribe Today
What does a green recovery look like?

The recently-published Climate Bill says that Ireland must halve emissions by 2030 and be carbon-neutral by 2050. But can potential be turned into reality?

Lorraine Courtney
24th April, 2021
What does a green recovery look like?

One of the unintended consequences of the coronavirus crisis is the opportunity for Ireland and Irish businesses to think about the future. If a country or company has to rebuild itself, it makes sense to reconfigure how it works to be more sustainable.

What does a green recovery look like? That is the question the government has had to consider as they decide how to align their economic rescue packages for dealing with the coronavirus...

