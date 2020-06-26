We will need to adopt the most efficient workflows to catch up

What's your name?

Leighton Davies

What’s your current job?

Regional Business Manager

How long have you held the position?

Eight years (23 years in total in different roles within Topcon)

Can you describe your daily work routine?

The job varies but, at the moment, it is a mixture of replying to email questions from the sales team around Northern and Western Europe and Africa, analysing the numbers and order entries, joining Teams meetings with my team (I currently work in the Geomatics business unit at Topcon) and forecasting products and numbers. Pre-COVID, I was travelling a lot for face to face meetings.

What is your professional background?

It has been exclusively with Topcon. I joined Topcon in 1997, almost straight from university, and started selling lasers and optical levels. I moved into machine control and geo products, and specialised in selling GNSS and robotics total stations in the UK. In 2010, I moved from the UK to work directly for Topcon Europe as a survey product manager, and moved to be a regional manager around eight years ago. I’ve been on various training courses in that time, on sales and business management. CPD is a huge part of the culture at Topcon.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I spend a lot of time walking my dachshund and with my two grown up boys. I’m a Liverpool fan and also follow horse racing, boxing and rugby. I enjoy travelling, and I’m equally happy in New York or the Caribbean.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I’m a huge fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – I’ve seen them live over 20 times.

You are speaking at the forthcoming 2020 DigiCon Virtual Summit. What is the focus of your talk?

I am giving a presentation in the morning and the focus will be on the need for the entire construction industry to rapidly embrace the technology on offer for so many reasons, including productivity, safety, accuracy, verification, environmental responsibility etc.

Later in the session, I am hosting a Roundtable discussion on Technology applications to assist with environmentally and socially responsible construction and will address why the sector has been slow to adopt the technology available, and how we address the skills shortage for several of the professions within construction. I’ll also be looking at how we build with minimal impact on the environment. It’s all about the huge benefits that can be gained by the effective application of construction technology

Who are the target audience for your Roundtable discussion? Who should attend?

Company owners, health and safety managers, engineers, project managers and quantity surveyors. It will be of interest to anyone who wants to improve their efficiency and margins.

What will the learning outcomes be for attendees?

An overview of some of the technologies that can assist them every day on sites, and a clear understanding of the benefits, such as enormous savings in time, re-works and materials.

What in your opinion are the critical obstacles facing the sector during these unforeseen times?

Post COVID-19, the whole sector will be playing catch up to some extent. We will need to adopt the most efficient workflows to catch up and ensure we accelerate recovery and productivity levels, while embracing a new way of working and the ‘new normals’ on sites – whatever they may be.

How do you see the industry being changed by digital disruption over the coming decade in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

We’re already seeing an increase in companies reaching out to us to see what we have to offer in terms of workflows and technology that can assist them. Even though the sector has been slow to digitalise, post COVID-19, I see an acceleration as contractors realise that they will need an edge – the most sensible decision is embracing the technology that, in many cases, already exists but is underutilised.

Leighton will be speaking at the 2020 DigiCon Virtual Summit on July 7th

