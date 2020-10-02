We need to move faster

What's your name?

Dr Joachim Brandt.

What position do you hold?

Head of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles.

How long have you held the position?

I have been in this position for 2 years and have been involved in innovation projects for EVs for almost a decade.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

One of my key responsibilities is to engage with stakeholders and clients across sectors to help navigate the complexities that come with the transition to electric vehicles. This is quite rewarding but we need to reach further so that everyone can make informed decision relevant to their specific circumstance. To that end I am leading the development of our digital product Paladin that delivers easy access to insights, compliance to rules and standards as easy to navigate use cases and business controls

What is your professional background?

My background is technical in nature with strong experience in digital and artificial intelligence to master the integration challenges in energy and transport.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I like to cycle to keep fit, it is amazing the distances one can travel on a modern bike.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I like to put innovation into practise. I actually drive a car that has on-board solar PV to charge its batteries.

You are speaking at the forthcoming virtual Electric Vehicle Summit. What do you think of the speaker line-up and conference focus?

I think it is a great line up of speakers. Different sectors need to come together, work together and help define the path of transition for the market to make the switch to EVs.

What opportunities and challenges do you see in the EV market during these challenging times?

EVs are a step change not just in terms of phasing out fossil fuel vehicles but also how we travel. From micro-mobility such as E-bikes, shared mobility to autonomous vehicles there are many new opportunities when it comes to how we travel. However, these opportunities are also very disruptive, after all over 99% of us are still driving fossil fuel cars – hence until we have clarity how to migrate the existing business models to the “New Normal”, uncertainties can lead to being undecisive, which accounts for the prevalent “let’s wait and see” position.

Where would you like to see the Electric Vehicles market in Ireland in 5 years time?

A strong commitment to phase out fossil fuel vehicles earlier rather than later. We need to move faster, and we need to have clarity of choices Ireland will make to facilitate the switch to EVs.

Joachim will be speaking at the virtual EV Summit on October 15th 2020.

For more information see www.evsummit.ie