Subscribe Today
Log In
‘We must be conversant with the most up-to-date developments in governance. That is why I did the UCD diploma’
Ian Drennan, director of corporate enforcement at the ODCE: ‘The programme is not only relevant to board members, but also to those who aspire to be directors in the future’

Commercial Reports

‘We must be conversant with the most up-to-date developments in governance. That is why I did the UCD diploma’

Ian Drennan, director of corporate enforcement at the ODCE, tells Lorraine Courtney why he participated in the Diploma in Corporate Governance at UCD Smurfit School in 2019

Sponsored Article

2nd April, 2022

Why did you decide to do the UCD Diploma in Corporate Governance?

During the course of our work in the ODCE (Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement), we interact on a daily basis with companies of all shapes and sizes – up to and including companies that have public listings, that operate in highly regulated sectors and that operate in multiple jurisdictions.

When interacting with those sorts of entities, their boards and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Neven Maguire’s salmon en-croûte with citrus butter

Recipes: Cook up an Easter feast with Neven Maguire

Focus On Business Post
On April 28, the Cyber Expo &amp; Conference Ireland event will host a panel of experts discussing the cybersecurity challenges we all face

Get ahead of the posse on cybersecurity at this year’s expo

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Ann Rudden of Áine Hand Made Chocolate

Sweet treats: Ann Rudden of Áine Hand Made Chocolate chats all things chocolate

Commercial Reports Brenda McCormick
Professor Niamh Brennan, Academic Director of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance. Picture: Fennell Photography

Behaviour is the watchword of UCD’s Corporate Governance course

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1