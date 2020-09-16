What's your name and what position do you hold?

David Purdon, Senior Technology Adoption Specialist (BIM/DPD)

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Helping Clients adopt technology for enabling better process alignment and streamlined Workflows. Consulting in How and what technology best fits their needs and goals.

What is your professional background?

Studied Industrial design and Building Tech. 20 Years working in the IT and Autodesk Industry as a Technologist.

How do you think the industry is coping with the Covid-19 crisis? What lasting impact do you see on the sector?

As best as it can. We have been advocating technology redundancy planning for years that allows business continuity and project progression to continue by allowing data to be accessible form outside domains. Now it has been critical in keeping activity going over these challenging months.

How do you see tech innovation transforming this industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

Offsite fabrication, Automation and Upskilling a manual labour force will see a rise in output and a minimizing the risk of scenarios like the recent pandemic impacting the Industry in the way it has. We can't continue working the way we did as it won’t be sustainable.

What will be the leading trends in the construction industry in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

Modular Building and Construction Engineering will become the mainstay in methodology and approach to building assets. Greater emphasis will be placed in making social and workspaces more capable in the areas of are flow and purity as well as reconfigurable to meet challenges like the pandemic. We will need to adapt not only or work practises but where and how we work. This will likely influence homes where a work area/room will need to be factored into the design of homes.

David will be speaking at the CIF Annual Conference 2020 on October 1st, online.

For more information visit www.cifconference.ie