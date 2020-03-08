Wasting no opportunity to improve customer service

For Gene Browne, co-founder and chief executive at the City Bin Co, success in business came down to spotting an opportunity others had overlooked.

A quality engineer by trade, Browne set up the City Bin Co in Galway in 1997, with co-founder Glenn Ward, partly as an experiment.

Browne and Ward wanted to prove that, by bringing a “customer-centric” approach to a very traditional industry – in this case, waste collection – greater profit would follow....