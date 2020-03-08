Sunday March 8, 2020
Waste not, want not for Wisetek

The company refurbishes electronic equipment for future use, thereby reducing the amount of technological waste in the world

8th March, 2020
Sean Sheehan, founder and chief executive at Wisetek. Picture: Clare Keogh

The amount of electronic waste we generate in the world today is a big problem, but it is also a golden opportunity for Wisetek, the Cork-based recycler and “repurposer” of electronic equipment.

Founded in 2007, Wisetek originally handled used IT kit for big tech firms. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a sophisticated global recycling business with 450 staff and annual revenues of €63 million.

Today, Wisetek takes in electronic equipment for...

