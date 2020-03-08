Waste not, want not for Wisetek

The amount of electronic waste we generate in the world today is a big problem, but it is also a golden opportunity for Wisetek, the Cork-based recycler and “repurposer” of electronic equipment.

Founded in 2007, Wisetek originally handled used IT kit for big tech firms. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a sophisticated global recycling business with 450 staff and annual revenues of €63 million.

Today, Wisetek takes in electronic equipment for...