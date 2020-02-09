Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wales marks end of successful trade mission to Ireland

9th February, 2020
An Aston Martin being driven along the Welsh coast. The luxury car manufacturer has recently opened a factory in Wales and is developing its newest model there

Yesterday saw a delegation of seven Welsh businesses mark the end of a five-day trade mission to Dublin. The trade mission businesses, who were in Ireland from 3 to 8 February, comprised prime examples of the best Wales has to offer from across the financial and professional services, creative, technology and manufacturing sectors.

Whilst in Dublin, the delegation attended a market briefing session and a business reception at the British Embassy, with the remainder of their schedules...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Irish Life expectancy longer than most in EU

Experts tell the National Health Summit of developments in care and systems to improve outcomes for patients and the better organisation of the health service promised by Sláintecare

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

A more diverse workforce and ensuring data ethics is at the heart of educational systems.

Post Reporter | 1 day ago

Ebow makes room for brands in the digital space

Creativity is more important than ever in an increasingly uniform digital environment

Post Reporter | 4 days ago