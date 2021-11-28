Vision Contracting’s commitment to health and safety acknowledged
Safety, health and welfare form an integral part of Vision Contracting’s business and that was reflected in the awarding of its Higher Distinction Award by NISO/NISG
Sponsored Article
“We are delighted to win a Higher Distinction Award in the NISO/NISG Annual Occupational Health & Safety Awards. This is our fourth year entering the awards. The award recognises the continued hard work and safety commitment from all our staff and validates the company’s safety management system and safety culture,” Glen Cowley, environmental health and safety manager, Vision Contracting, said.
“It is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment, showing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cash losing out to digital payments
From cash to cards to contactless, these days, payments are all up in the air
A food awakening: shopping online for groceries is here to stay
The grocery industry is ripe for disruption as Irish consumers flock online in the new digital economy
O’Reilly group grows from strength to strength
The O’Reilly Group credit team consists of a multidisciplined approach which includes professionals from various departments who have vast experience in the construction industry and in all aspects of credit control
Designer Group’s values of trust and respect lead to Supreme win
Electrical and mechanical engineering firm Designer Group is this year’s winner of NISO’s prestigious Supreme Safety Award