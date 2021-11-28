Subscribe Today
Vision Contracting’s commitment to health and safety acknowledged

Vision Contracting's commitment to health and safety acknowledged

Safety, health and welfare form an integral part of Vision Contracting’s business and that was reflected in the awarding of its Higher Distinction Award by NISO/NISG

28th November, 2021

“We are delighted to win a Higher Distinction Award in the NISO/NISG Annual Occupational Health & Safety Awards. This is our fourth year entering the awards. The award recognises the continued hard work and safety commitment from all our staff and validates the company’s safety management system and safety culture,” Glen Cowley, environmental health and safety manager, Vision Contracting, said.

“It is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment, showing...

