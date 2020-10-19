What's your name and what position do you hold?

Jim Joyce, CEO and Co-Founder HealthBeacon

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I work with the talented team at HealthBeacon developing breakthrough digital health technology for patients on injectable medications.

What is your professional background?

I ran a number of pharma business and commercial divisions for Schering Plough (now Merck). Over the last 15 years I have launched a number of health and technology companies, prior to HealthBeacon I built the patient services organisation Point of Care which was sold to Uniphar in 2013. In 2013 I co-founded HealthBeacon a digital health adherence company that builds smart tools for managing medications.

How do you think the healthcare sector is coping with the Covid-19 crisis?

The world is depending on the healthcare industry and they are delivering solutions and innovation at an incredible piece. Clinicians are working extra emergency shifts putting themselves at risk for C19 patients. Public Health and Epidemiologist are monitoring an evolving public policy at pace. Pharma companies are developing vaccines and treatments at breakneck speed. Digital Health companies are introducing 10 years of innovation and efficiencies through remote monitoring and virtual care in 10 months. They are dealing with it incredibly well, the world is looking to the health sector.

What lasting impact do you see on healthcare delivery?

We know now that innovation can happen quickly when lives are on the line. Virtual, Tele, and Remote Health are now a reality and the genie can’t be put back in the bottle nor should it.

How do you see tech innovation transforming healthcare? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

Trillions of Euros of health spending will shift to being delivered virtually, being in healthcare from now on will mean delivering your care through technology platforms. Real world real time data will now become part of the patient record and treatment pathway. This means that treatments will start to manage the patient holistically with the major breakthrough being how we harness artificial intelligence to stream line deliver mine data for clinical breakthrough and meticulously track and improve real world outcomes.

What do you think are the key challenges are in the digital transformation of the health service?

The Health Service is not really set up to buy in digital products and innovation. The classic procurement process see innovation as worth 5-10% on the back of a tender and RFP, where as true digital transformation needs to be sought after and on ramped into healthcare systems bypassing traditional procurement processes and seeking to scale validated solutions.

What will be the leading trends in healthcare in the coming years and how will patients and providers need to adapt?

The use of Artificial Intelligence in all aspects of healthcare. The acceleration of highly targeted gene based therapies. The use of real time monitoring and patient engagement tools that put care back into the hands of the patients with targeted support coming in from the clinical system when and where the patient needs it.

