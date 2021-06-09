Virtual Offshore Wind Mission Ireland and The Netherlands

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, offshore wind developments in both Ireland and the Netherlands are taking off/continue as planned. In 2020, the Netherlands installed nearly 1.5GWS of offshore wind on the North Sea, which accounted for 25 per cent of the total installed capacity worldwide in 2020. This makes the Netherlands first in Europe on 2020 installations, and second in the world after China.

Since the birth of the offshore wind industry, Dutch companies have been globally involved in the offshore wind sector and its developments, most visibly through the large Tier 1 contractors, but also through strong and innovative Tier 2 & 3 suppliers. Part of this involvement finds its origin in the cross-over between other offshore and other marine industries, such as oil and gas.

Dutch companies can be your dedicated partner to collaborate in future offshore wind energy development.

Virtual mission

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dublin, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) and Enterprise Europe Network will organise a series of events focused on the Irish and Dutch offshore wind sector. They will consist of webinars (topics, among others: offshore wind developments in Ireland and the Netherlands, bottom-fixed offshore wind, floating wind, and port development); and 1-on-1 Digital Matchmaking

Participation costs to Irish companies: free of charge.

More information and registration

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this is a virtual event.

For more information,

please contact Wemmechien Hofman (Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dublin) via

[email protected]

+353 87 938 3501.

The programme is developed in close coordination with our Irish partners Enterprise Ireland (EI), the Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO) and Wind Energy Ireland (WEI)