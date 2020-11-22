Viability holds the key when sizing up 2021

Where 2020 was a year of adapting, 2021 will be a year of assessing viability, said Damien Murran, Lead Partner Transaction Advisory Services at RSM.

Indicators are pointing to significant shrink of the economy in 2020 and marginal growth in 2021. “Coming off the back of GDP of 5.6 per cent in 2019 and prior high growth years, 2021 will not be a bounceback year,” he said.

“In March, a lot of corporates went into a crisis management process, and...