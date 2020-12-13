Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit

Like so many others, this year’s event went virtual, but that didn’t prevent it being a hub of fresh ideas for the changing times we live in

Roisin Kiberd
13th December, 2020
Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit

2020’s National Property Summit was a reflection of its times: taking place virtually, the event brought together more than 200 delegates including builders, investors, developers, estate agents, chartered surveyors and asset managers to imagine the post-Covid-19 future of the Irish property market. Panels and talks addressed topical issues, including housing demand and supply, sustainability, working from home and “the end of the office”, all gathered under the overarching theme of “a market transformed.”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Padraig O’Neill, Managing Director and Vice President at Unum Ireland

Expansion plans for Carlow-based multinational

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago
Liz Morrissey, founder, Elm Beauty in Tullow, Co Carlow

Beauty salon sees the bigger picture with online service

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago
Scott Wilson, director of sales &amp; service, eFax

Securing a better way to send medical documents

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 1 hour ago
From left: Mairead Garvan, EBS Carlow; Ed Cahill, Tully’s Bar; Carmel Reddy, Reddy’s Bar; Ken Tucker, Douglas Jewellers; Dymphna Bramley &amp; Pat Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers; Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel; Stuart Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers

Destination Carlow town: Keeping it in the family

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1