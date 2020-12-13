Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit

2020’s National Property Summit was a reflection of its times: taking place virtually, the event brought together more than 200 delegates including builders, investors, developers, estate agents, chartered surveyors and asset managers to imagine the post-Covid-19 future of the Irish property market. Panels and talks addressed topical issues, including housing demand and supply, sustainability, working from home and “the end of the office”, all gathered under the overarching theme of “a market transformed.”...