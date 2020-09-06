Twenty years transforming digital services in Ireland

Ireland has for decades pursued a technology-led investment strategy, but in that time, as IT has become an integral part of daily life, our conception of what qualifies as tech has changed dramatically. The continued importance of hardware notwithstanding, today, the focus is increasingly on digital services. Happily, then, the country has long been home to a digital leader: Salesforce.

Salesforce, a leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS), was one of the first digital companies to locate in Ireland. In fact, Ireland was Salesforce’s first location outside the US, playing host to the company’s European headquarters just one year after its 1999 foundation.

“Ireland is a significant part of Salesforce’s history, since 2000 we’ve invested more than $1 billion here,” said Dr David Dempsey, country leader and general manager of Salesforce Ireland. “Since then, we have seen Dublin flourish into one of the world’s leading technology hubs.

The commitment continues, and so does investment.

Last year, Salesforce committed to adding 1,500 new jobs over five years, with new roles focused on sales, service, engineering and business operations, and its Dublin office will be a regional hub for service, supporting customers across EMEA.

There will also be investment in bricks and mortar – or rather, glass and steel.

“Before you know it, we will be bringing all of our area employees together in Salesforce Tower Dublin, soon to be one of Ireland’s most sustainable office campuses located in the heart of Silicon Docks,” said Dempsey.

Giving back

Those with long memories will remember that the Ireland of 2000 was a boom time, with IT in particular a driving force in the country’s transformation. It’s important to not read history backwards, though: Ireland in 2000 was a far cry from the Ireland of 1980, but it was not yet what it has become today.

“Twenty years ago, Ireland looked very different. While the country had seen plenty of tech companies setting up there was no sign yet of the wave of innovation that would soon see Ireland established as a major technology hub,” said Dempsey.

The technology changed, the culture changed, the economy was utterly transformed, and Salesforce was there.

Alongside that, though, Salesforce already saw its role as including ‘giving back’ to its adopted home.

Dempsey said that over the past 20 years, Salesforce Ireland has given over US$4.7 million in grants, over 227,000 volunteer hours, and provided over 500 non-profits and education institutions with its products for free.

“Giving back early has been the best decision we ever made: it created a culture that attracts and retains the best and the brightest,” Dempsey said.

“To continue this momentum and to deepen our commitment we are announcing two new grants totalling $700,000 to Educate Together and Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), focused on increasing educational equity and diverse pathways into the technology sector.”

The project with Educate Together will focus on helping students from under-served communities access quality education focusing on both social-emotional needs as well as traditional academic needs.

“This grant will help launch a ‘nurture school’ programme to build a learning community of practice, train educators on restorative and trauma-informed practices, and support teachers’ digital transformation so they can reach students across schools - remotely and physically,” Dempsey said.

With TU Dublin, Salesforce will be supporting a pilot programme to mentor and support students from under-represented groups in moving into their first jobs in the tech sector.

“The programme will develop a Continuing Professional Development module for 60 industry mentors who will support 120 students for four months as they apply for work placements. Finally, the grant will also be used to improve TU Dublin’s data collection systems throughout enrolment, during students’ studies and after graduation.”

Moving forward

Salesforce’s story is well known: founder Marc Benioff saw the transformative power of the internet and delivered meaningful software-as-a-service, allowing for customers to dramatically cut capital investment on both hardware and software, as well as work in a newly flexible way.

Dempsey was there almost at the start, which is a large part of how Salesforce came to Ireland.

“Myself and two of my colleagues, John Appleby and Fergus Gloster, while at the time working in Oracle, had seen an article in Business Week magazine about Marc Benioff, inspired by his story we contacted him and pitched the idea of setting up the first European hub in Ireland. The rest is history,” he said.

A key part of Salesforce’s proposition — that it is providing more than software — differentiates its approach to its customers. In a very real sense, Salesforce sees its relationships are deeper than merely supplying software. Instead, it can become a deep collaboration.

“Nothing is more important to us than the open, transparent relationship we have with our customers, stakeholders, employees, partners and the communities we live in,” said Dempsey.

Companies including Car Trawler, Kerry Group, Kingspan, Brown Thomas Arnotts and Ulster Bank are all on the roster of businesses digitally transforming with Salesforce.

“When it comes to the businesses we work with and support each and every day, it’s essential they see us as someone who they can rely on,” said Dempsey.