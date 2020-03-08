Treat technology as a friend

From Artificial Intelligence to Quantum Computing, companies need to weather the techstorm by analysing technologies, assessing the business implications and adapting to a new reality.

So says Nicklas Bergman, the Swedish tech entrepreneur, investor and author of Navigating the Techstorm: the Business Impact of Technology Beyond the Hype.

According to Bergman, the technologies everyone is talking about right now include Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Virtual and Augmented Reality and Blockchain.