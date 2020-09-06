Transforming enterprises for a new era

Salesforce is working with Irish businesses to drive real digital transformation

Arguably the world’s best-known cloud provider, Salesforce is also best known as a customer relationship management (CRM) provider, but its reach goes deeper than that, helping to drive digital transformation.

“Salesforce is the number one CRM, bringing companies in Ireland and around the world together with their customers. The technology platform transforms businesses to succeed; helping them to know, understand and predict their customers far better,” said Carl Dempsey, vice-president of solutions engineering for EMEA at Salesforce.

Since day one, Salesforce has been guided by the success of their customers, he said.

“It has seen us help Irish businesses of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups to some of Ireland’s biggest enterprises.”

Salesforce has worked with some of Ireland’s best known organisations, such as Kerry Group, Kingspan, Brown Thomas Arnotts, and Property Button, as well as non-profits such as Trócaire and Camara Education Ireland.

Salesforce says it values constant innovation and has pioneered advances in the technology industry so that Irish businesses can access the latest technologies to shift how business is done, bringing the benefits of digitalisation.

For Dempsey, what really matters in this process is ensuring positivity.

“Today every company has to be digital. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, companies were embracing digital transformation, but now that’s been accelerated further,” said Dempsey.

“Organisations which take action now to adapt and integrate digitisation throughout their operations will be better-placed to manage future disruption.”

The pandemic has increased the urgency to digitally transform.

“Many of our customers are just starting out on their transformation journeys, but some of them are well on their way,” said Dempsey.

At Ulster Bank, more than 200 relationship managers use a Salesforce-built mobile app to record their activities, update opportunities, and review customer information.

It means that employees can remain agile, spending time having valuable conversations with customers rather than returning to their desks to input data.

Property Button, meanwhile, has digitised the property management life cycle for hundreds of housing associations, estate agents, private landlords and local councils.

Pink Shirtmaker (formerly known as Thomas Pink and part of the LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton luxury group) is an example of a business using digital technology to keep its customer experience at the top level: measurements can be entered online and stored, meaning shirts can be tailored and delivered.

“Pink Shirtmaker has had to fundamentally think about what the experience is of buying a luxury shirt. It’s probably been accelerated by Covid,” said Dempsey.

On the non-profit side, Alone, the national organisation that supports older people to age at home, has put Salesforce at the centre of what they do.

Previously, Alone was using spreadsheets to track and manage clients, but now staff members can work with more older people instead of spending hours on paperwork.

“These innovations are revolutionary for our customers and the customers they serve. Businesses are learning to meet their customers where they are, which is, increasingly, online,” he said.

This kind of innovation may seem simple, but it can radically change the customer experience.

What the pandemic has meant, though, is that an accelerated process of change is required to keep businesses running in new and uncertain circumstances.

“That transformation had to happen,” said Dempsey.

“Over the past 20 years, Salesforce has and will continue to play an increasingly important role in supporting many Irish companies to achieve their goals in the near and long terms – both financially and socially.”