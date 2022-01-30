Subscribe Today
Log In
Training IT heroes at the coalface of technology

Commercial Reports

Training IT heroes at the coalface of technology

Andrew Finn, director of academic affairs and programme development at FIT explains how its tech apprenticeship scheme has developed a sustainable talent pipeline for the sector

Sponsored Article

30th January, 2022

The mould-breaking tech apprenticeships have gone from strength to strength during the past three years and there are three NFQ Level 6 programmes available: the ICT Associate Software Developer, ICT Associate Network Engineer, and Cybersecurity Apprenticeship programme.

These are implemented throughout Ireland in both the largest urban centres and many county towns such as Sligo, Athlone, Celbridge, and Dundalk. The programmes focus on relevant contemporary skills development and ensure graduates can work at an intermediate level...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anna Gorecka, project manager for the Logistics Associate Apprenticeship

Apprenticeships offer students a chance to earn while learning

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney
Karen Frawley, president of the Irish Tax Institute: ‘It is clear that we are over-dependent on our multinational sector’

Ireland must keep its tax edge on the competition

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney
‘Earn as you learn’ apprenticeships target students who prefer paid, on-the-job training while studying for a qualification, and existing staff who want to advance their careers. Picture: Getty

Apprenticeship opportunities through LAA are plentiful

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney
Pictured with Best Managed Company winner, Ross Murray, chief executive at Welltel (centre) are judging panel members Nikki Canavan, senior director, origination and market development at Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking, and Harry Goddard, chief executive, Deloitte Ireland. Picture: Jason Clarke

Positioning for growth: all-island business awards test Irish mettle

Commercial Reports Paul Hearns

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1