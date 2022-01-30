Training IT heroes at the coalface of technology

The mould-breaking tech apprenticeships have gone from strength to strength during the past three years and there are three NFQ Level 6 programmes available: the ICT Associate Software Developer, ICT Associate Network Engineer, and Cybersecurity Apprenticeship programme.

These are implemented throughout Ireland in both the largest urban centres and many county towns such as Sligo, Athlone, Celbridge, and Dundalk. The programmes focus on relevant contemporary skills development and ensure graduates can work at an intermediate level...