Tracing the outline of tomorrow’s office

Working from home has been an interesting mass experiment, and those businesses that can support it are likely to continue to do so, as few have reported a negative impact on productivity.

“It has very much shifted over the last couple of months. Initially, it was great that people could work from home and once people got over the initial stress they wanted to do it more and more,” said Kenneth Arthur, chief commercial officer at VisionID.

“What we all quickly realised was that people didn't change: if you were a hard worker in the office, you were at home too,” he said. What we notice now is people are looking to return to work and a more formal structure.”

Of course, as barcoding and RFID specialists, VisionID has significant experience in industry sectors including high-value manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, all of which have been unable to move to a work-from-home model.

Indeed, VisionID itself spent much of the lockdown with its doors open.

“We had to stay open last year; we were deemed essential, as we supplied the HSE,” said Arthur.

The upshot of this is an obvious development, but one that will be a boon to all workplaces, including offices: automated contract tracing system SureTraceID.

“We designed SureTraceID, a contact tracing solution, and people were using it to keep the projection lines open, but now they're starting to get the office back in, too,” said Arthur.

SureTraceID uses ultra-wideband (UWB) radio tags, worn either as a lanyard or on the wrist, which reports to a router-type device located in the office, which ultimately uploads proximity data to a secure cloud server.

Typically, presence is recorded at two metres distance, but Arthur said sensitivity can be set even higher.

“We can scale down to one metre,” he said.

“There’s a reader gateway, it's like a router, and it uploads the information to the cloud. You generally put them at entry or exit points to the building and perhaps in a high-traffic area,” he said.

Office hours

Why offices are coming back, and indeed how, depends both on the office and those who work in it, but as the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus spreads we can see that, despite an increasingly rapid vaccine rollout, things will not go back to normal this year.

Moreover, not everyone has enjoyed the remote working experience, and, as a result of this, and those jobs that simply cannot be done remotely, the most likely outcome is a hybrid environment.

“Some people found that it can be difficult to work from home: you might have kids at home, you may not have the luxury of an office,” said Arthur.

Arthur himself has a team of 15, five of whom have now returned, full-time, to the office.

“Even those who are happy to be working from home tend to prefer it as a hybrid where they get set days,” he said.

In addition, those staff who work remotely on a full-time basis will need to put in an appearance from time to time, and this, again, will demand contact tracing.

“Even when people are working remotely they will come in for training sessions and other things that develop the group dynamic,” he said.

As a result, contact tracing will be a necessary strategy for keeping doors open.

“Our biggest deployment of SureTraceID is in San Francisco in a biopharmaceutical company. People are still rolling it out, including in vaccine and biotech companies who are telling me they're going to be using it for the next 18 months.

“I can't say contact tracing will be here forever, but it will be at least until 2023. It's just going to become more and more relevant,” he said.

Indeed, here the Delta variant, which hails from India, teaches us a salutary lesson: even if Ireland fully vaccinates the population, the lag in poorer parts of the world means the virus will continue to mutate and circulate.

For Arthur, the case for SureTraceID is simple: do you want to reassure your staff?

“Staff wellbeing and staff care is at the centre of good companies’ thinking,” he said.

And for those who think only of the bottom line? They may think so but they are not even doing that, said Arthur.

“The reputational damage of an outbreak is real, and the cost of the technology would be a fraction of that,” he said.