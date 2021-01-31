Time for government to get creative again on tax
Aidan Byrne of RSM Ireland recommends rolling with the changes as the tax landscape continues to shift
If past is, as they say, prologue, then the next few years looks likely to be one of great upheaval within the global tax landscape. One constant, though, has been the unchanging figure that is Ireland’s corporate tax rate, holding steadfast at 12.5%, its attractiveness undiminished.
Amidst the wave of onshoring business operations to Ireland in the past few years, stemming from a global effort to tackle domestic tax base erosion and profit shifting...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Values hold key to success for Tobin Consulting Engineers
The multidisciplinary engineering and environmental firm provides consultancy service to clients who want to adhere to best environmental and engineering practice
Supporting future growth through infrastructure
Deirdre O‘Hara of JB Barry & Partners explains how a firm foundation is crucial to delivering big projects
Lagan Group meeting industry’s material needs
Lagan Group supplies products such as concrete, cement and asphalt, as well as providing civil engineering and contracting services, writes Arlene Harris
GDG at the heart of the energy revolution
Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions provides a wide range of services to help accelerate the market uptake of offshore wind