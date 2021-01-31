Time for government to get creative again on tax

If past is, as they say, prologue, then the next few years looks likely to be one of great upheaval within the global tax landscape. One constant, though, has been the unchanging figure that is Ireland’s corporate tax rate, holding steadfast at 12.5%, its attractiveness undiminished.

Amidst the wave of onshoring business operations to Ireland in the past few years, stemming from a global effort to tackle domestic tax base erosion and profit shifting...