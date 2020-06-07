This crisis creates digital transformation winners and losers

Customer expectations are driving the market. Everyone talks a good digital transformation game, but now we see who’s doing it for real. These are the winners.

Strata3 is a digital change agency. We co-create digital strategies and products with tier-1 companies. Our clients are caught up in a perfect storm, combining a lower appetite for risk and spending, with more urgency for digital process delivery. Clients need us to help them transform, grow, and win.

Winners are pursuing bifocal transformation

Strata3’s strategy discovery outputs a road map of deliverables working towards a North Star, an end state visible throughout the transformation journey. Like bifocal glasses, winners keep a long-term focus on a North Star while simultaneously delivering continuous tactical wins with immediate business impact.

Service blueprinting highlights the full impact of achieving the North Star on digital and HR landscapes that involve team reorganisation, infrastructure and legacy replacement. Operational overhaul like this takes multi-year efforts, summed up by Lou Gerstner’s classic IBM quote, ‘‘reengineering is like starting a fire on your head and putting it out with a hammer”.

The critical difference with bifocal transformation is that while working towards your North Star, you’re not waiting for the horizon to deliver value. Build out a single customer journey, perhaps an onboarding experience, a form fill, or a single feature app, which become part of a full product later on.

These tactical wins are not just milestones. You launch them early because they deliver discrete value, may ignite new business lines, revenue sources or customer delight.

An Post is an example of an organisation winning, continuously delivering digital products as enablers of growth. Strata3 works with An Post as a strategic partner on its digital transformation process to devise a digital strategy and associated road map.

One example of a tactical win An Post delivered with Strata3 was “Delivery Manager”, a capability for larger online retail customers. Ahead of delivery, their customer receives a text linking to the Delivery Manager web app offering alternative delivery options for their parcel, tied in with the Track and Trace feature.

This Delivery Manager journey starts with an SMS and has brought substantial mobile engagement for An Post.

Chief Digital Officer at An Post, Des Morley, explains: “An Post responded rapidly to the Covid crisis by delivering a range of critical services through our frontline staff and retail outlets, support functions, and our digital assets.

“Delivering these services online would not have been implemented so quickly if we hadn’t invested in our digital transformation, and our partnerships with companies such as Strata3 played a huge role in building our digital expertise.”

Launching both Delivery Manager and Click & Post, its digital-first product for parcels, enabled An Post to capture the opportunity in parcel growth that Covid-19 has brought. In a May 21 interview, CEO David McRedmond said An Post delivered more than 1.2 million parcels the previous week, which was “more than at Christmas”.

Winners are agile and lean

They boldly test propositions, unafraid to fail, but learn quickly. In this uncertain context, rather than year-long projects, clients need MVPs (minimal viable products) within months, to get something in front of customers to validate. Strata3’s iterative, MVP process for transforming at pace is:

Define the problem, learning from research and customer insight

Build a solution to get to market quickly

Test quantitatively and qualitatively with users

Rinse, repeat, build another, measure again, learn more.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the Build-Measure-Learn cycle is the Lean Start-up Method, described first by Eric Ries. If your MVP isn’t right, that’s okay; you haven’t spent years getting to this insight. Fail Again. Fail better. Winners are comfortable with failure.

If you are watching the Netflix series The Last Dance, you know that Michael Jordan occasionally missed the game-winning shot. He said: “I have failed over and over in my life, and that is why I succeed.” To win digital transformation, you have to be willing to take the game-winning shot and hit the rim.

Winners are brave and flexible, underpinned by a robust operating model

Your trainer tells you that building resilience means strengthening your core. Your business can flex in uncertainty and disruption by strengthening your core pillars of finance, talent, and culture.

Adopt a digital operating model with new ways of working, building digital skills, training and education for the existing management and workforce, but bolster your team with digital-first experience.

Strata3 works with business leaders to prepare the groundwork for digital cultural change. We use a ‘toolbox’ of techniques such as ‘back to the floor’, CX boot camps, and ‘digital skill transfers’ to build ownership and change hearts and minds.

Niamh Cloak, Strata3 Head of Programmes, advocates for An Post: “Strata3 creates brave digital strategies underpinned by strong CX/UX focussed on people and their needs. Everything we achieve with An Post keeps digital guiding principles in mind – think of the customer, always, foster digital bravery, be inventive.”

Digital transformation losers are performing innovation theatre

Just doing digital transformation isn’t enough. We see organisations going through the motions with hackathons and incubator labs, to show they are innovative.

How you deliver transformation and integrate these activities with your mainstream business is the difference between winning and losing. Incubators and labs are fine, but if they remain physically and culturally isolated from the main revenue-generating business, they are innovation theatre.

Often, you don’t need big-idea digital innovation; you just need to get digital basics right. Improve your existing digital offering with small, but continuous improvements. Fix the UX in your customer-facing mobile app, or optimise your site design based on insights offered by analytics.

Strata3 is working with clients that are doing the right things to reprioritise in this crisis. If they can’t yet sell products digitally end-to-end, they are working rapidly on an MVP.

Innovation can come later, get a tactical, customer-focused launch first. Consider the thousands of restaurants that pivoted quickly to the delivery market, some using existing platforms such as Flipdish.

Digital transformation losers are distracted by mirages in the distance they may never reach. Bad weather and uncertainty will blow them off course.

Strata3 is supporting clients as they respond, prioritising bifocal transformation. They are charting the horizon and simultaneously adapting to local weather. Is your organisation a digital transformation winner or a loser?

