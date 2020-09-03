The suburbs are now where the action is

What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Niamh Moore-Cherry and I am Associate Professor at UCD School of Geography, and lead a research group examining Cities, Governance and Sustainability.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

They are myriad! During the academic teaching term, I teach first year, second year and Masters students so that involves preparing lectures, staying on top of the latest research, answering student queries, meeting them for office hours, setting assignments, grading them, giving feedback …. I also currently have two postdoctoral researchers working with me on funded research projects – one looking at Ireland in the Metropolitan Century and the other on Greening Dublin’s inner city. We have just completed a project funded by ESPON (European Commission) examining port-city regeneration in European cities. I manage and participate in those projects as well as writing academic papers and applying for other funding opportunities.

From 2018-2021, I am also the Vice-Principal for Teaching and Learning in the College of Social Sciences and Law which means that on a day-to-day basis I’m involved in setting college and university educational strategy, managing quality and enhancement and ensuring our students get a great educational experience. I would also be regularly called upon to inform broader university and external decision-making.

What is your professional background?

I graduated with a BA in Geography and Politics in 1996 and a PhD in Geography in 2001, both from UCD. While doing my PhD, I also worked part-time in the current affairs department in RTÉ so that gave me another insight into different kinds of research. I was appointed as a lecturer in 2003 and then an Associate Professor in 2014, and have been Vice-Principal since September 2018. I have a strong track record in educational research and leadership but my core disciplinary research area is urban planning and governance. In fact my PhD research focused on the redevelopment of the Dublin Docklands and Cardiff Bay in Wales from the late 1980s until 2001. Before my appointment to the School of Geography, I undertook post-doctoral research at what was previously the Urban Institute in UCD as well as spending some time at the University of Ottawa, Canada.

How do you think the industry is coping with the Covid-19 crisis? What lasting impact do you see on the sector?

The Covid-19 crisis is going to have a significant impact on cities generally, and on the construction industry, in terms of how we think about urban development. The last few months have really upended most of the principles under which our cities and towns were being developed including increasing residential and commercial densities, office-based employment in central areas driving retail and what we might call the consumption economy, and a reliance on international tourism.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need to create more human-scale cities. While density might be physically sustainable, it must be accompanied by quality living environments and green space. The inequity in green space provision across Dublin in particular became so clear during the 2km restrictions when many urban dwellers literally had no quality outside space within their neighbourhoods. It will be interesting to see how the planning system and construction industry responds.

The emerging evidence also suggests that larger metropolitan have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 in terms of case numbers and mortality rates, and there is some anecdotal evidence that smaller urban centres and secondary cities are becoming more attractive to both investors and residents. How agile the sector is in terms of opening up and considering a new development model in different types of cities/towns will be the test for how it will cope in the longer term.

How do you see tech innovation transforming this industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

The shift to more remote working is re-framing how we think about work and home, but also challenging the model and types of development that urban centres have been reliant upon. Those who traditionally commuted into urban centres may now be working primarily from home and many companies are suggesting this is likely to continue until mid 2021 – the suburbs are now where the action is! If physically distanced workplaces become a longer term trend, the big challenge is how do we create more diverse, 24/7 and inclusive central cities rather than city quarters that rely on the 9to5 commuter and how do we diversify suburban areas? How will the construction industry respond to the greater emphasis now on place-making and the need to forefront liveability rather than necessarily intensification and density? It is likely that smart technologies and artificial intelligence will be increasingly deployed to better manage and create safer urban environments. We see this already happening in some places such as Singapore where they are being deployed to monitor ‘health’ and potentially ‘immunity’. The implications of an increasing deployment of artificial intelligence for what is built and how, but also what it means in terms of data protection and civil liberty, will need to be carefully monitored.

What will be the leading trends in the construction industry in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

If I knew the answer to that, I would be a wealthy woman! However, with the new European Green Deal being a core plank of the von der Leyen Commission, I expect that that this will have a major influence across the economy. Both the construction sector itself will need to adapt, but other sectors will too, which may open up new types of opportunities.

