Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

The pitfalls and possibilities posed by payroll

Jenny Meade and Sarah Grange from Deloitte’s client payroll bureau shine a light on the practical actions that can be taken on the payroll front to ensure compliance

Jenny Meade
Sarah Grange - avatar

Sarah Grange
6th December, 2020
The pitfalls and possibilities posed by payroll
Administering payments to employees can be a minefield with many tripwires along the way

Several legal reasons require an employer to operate a payroll. The Companies Acts require proper books and records to be maintained, employment law requires employees to be provided with payslips and tax law requires PAYE deductions. Clearly, getting it wrong can mean both monetary exposures and reputational damage.

But payroll is easy, isn’t it? All you need to do is hire an in-house payroll operator or an external payroll bureau to run your payroll, most...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1