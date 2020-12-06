The partner driving RSA excellence in customer service
Irish firm Abtran has been recognised for its work in streamlining the national drivers’ licence process and facilitating the agency’s dealings with the public
Working together to deliver operational excellence has defined the award-winning partnership of Abtran and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) since the relationship commenced in 2012, according to newly appointed Abtran chief executive, Aisling Deasy.
Established in 1997, Abtran is the country’s leading homegrown provider of customer and business process management (BPM) and outsourcing (BPO) services. It provides clients with a mix of outsourced, insourced and fully managed services, connecting with millions of customers annually from its...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub
One of the fastest growing counties in Ireland, Kildare is close to the capital and has a highly educated population while being home to established and developing enterprises
Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern
Don’t lose yourself in digital construction and forget to look at the bigger picture
Making device management simple
Having offered a device subscription service for more than four years, Fónua is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing trend
Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure
Sector is to the fore for ‘Industry 4.0’