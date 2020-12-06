The partner driving RSA excellence in customer service

Working together to deliver operational excellence has defined the award-winning partnership of Abtran and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) since the relationship commenced in 2012, according to newly appointed Abtran chief executive, Aisling Deasy.

Established in 1997, Abtran is the country’s leading homegrown provider of customer and business process management (BPM) and outsourcing (BPO) services. It provides clients with a mix of outsourced, insourced and fully managed services, connecting with millions of customers annually from its...