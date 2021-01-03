Subscribe Today
The husband and wife team behind Wexford Preserves

The Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them to grow while doing what they do best.

3rd January, 2021
Laura and Tom Sinnott, who run Wexford Preserves. Picture: CJ Nash

This month we chat to Laura Sinnott of Wexford Preserves about the importance of using traditional jam-making methods and great Irish ingredients.

Based in New Ross, Wexford Preserves is run by Laura and her husband Tom but it was Tom’s aunt, Ellen O’Leary who founded the company near Rosslare back in 1988. “They grew their own fruit and Ellen’s a woman who doesn’t like waste so she started making her own jam with any surplus...

