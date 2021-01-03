The husband and wife team behind Wexford Preserves

This month we chat to Laura Sinnott of Wexford Preserves about the importance of using traditional jam-making methods and great Irish ingredients.

Based in New Ross, Wexford Preserves is run by Laura and her husband Tom but it was Tom’s aunt, Ellen O’Leary who founded the company near Rosslare back in 1988. “They grew their own fruit and Ellen’s a woman who doesn’t like waste so she started making her own jam with any surplus...