What's your name?

Hubert Rhomberg

What’s your current job?

CEO of Cree GmbH & Rhomberg Holding GmbH

How long have you held the position?

Since 2010

Can you describe your daily work routine?

Working with People…and that includes listening, learning, collaboration, sharing, thinking outside the box, development of my employees and also of myself. I never stop asking questions and getting to the point …

What is your professional background?

Engineer and Management Professional.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I love being in the nature, hiking, biking and just being aware of breathing.

Meditation is an important part I my life. I try to do it every morning, just to keep in touch with my inner self and to make a reset for every new day.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I am a stoic. Or let's put it this way, I am learning to be a stoic – more and more. I am good way at accepting things as they are. Obstacles and boundaries are not threats, but challenges to learn on my journey. Every time I feel some kind of inner rush and stress - I try to get in touch with the stoic me and find the positive in the situation.

You are speaking at the forthcoming 2020 DigiCon Virtual Summit in July. What is the focus of your talk?

I’m talking of a new way of efficient sustainable construction for better built environment.

What in your opinion are the critical obstacles facing the sector during these unforeseen times?

We know V.U.C.A – Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity. These are the challenges for organisations and companies. But we get the answer from V.U.C.A. - which means in this definition: Vision. Understanding, Clarity and Agility.

How do you see the industry being changed by digital disruption over the next 5 years?

5 years would be great ... Well, the future is sharing knowledge and using a digital twin - that works from design through production, assembly and organisation of buildings.

Hubert will be speaking at the 2020 Digicon Virtual Summit on July 7th

For more information see www.digitalconstruction.ie